Hazara protesters end Quetta sit-in after govt assurances

Hazara protesters have announced ending their sit-in in Quetta against the killing of 10 coalminers in Balochistan’s Machh.

The announcement came after families of the slain coalminers decided to bury their loved ones late Friday.

“All of our demands have been accepted,” a member of the Hazara Shuhada Committee told reporters in Quetta. “The families have decided to bury their martyrs,” he said.

The development followed talks between the protesters and senior government functionaries in Quetta.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave Islamabad for Quetta shortly after the burial of Hazara coalminers,” said National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who was part of the government delegation.

“Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa will also accompany him,” he added.

The coalminers were executed by unidentified men in their sleeping room in the Machh coal field area on January 3. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State’s Wilayah Pakistan arm.

Hazara protesters had been staging a sit-in at a highway near Quetta for the last six days. They had earlier refused to bury their loved ones.

Federal Minister Ali Zaidi said the government has suspended officers on the demand of the Hazara protesters.

A high-level committee has been formed to monitor investigation into the attack, according to the minister. It will hold meetings at least once in a month.

The committee will be headed by the Balochistan home minister. Two MPAs, commissioner, two DIG-rank officials and two members of the Hazara Shuhada Committee will be part of it.

The Balochistan government will provide jobs to the relatives of the slain coalminers and their blood would not go in vain, Zaidi said.

“We will try to save the nation from such tragedies,” he promised.

About the PM’s remarks, the minister said he will himself explain them after meeting the Hazara protesters in Quetta.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal said the army chief would also be accompanied by the premier on his Quetta visit.

He thanked the families of the slain miners, religious scholars and political representatives for demonstrating patience.