Monday, January 18, 2021  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

ECP suspends 154 Pakistan lawmakers for not declaring their assets

They include three federal ministers

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
ECP suspends 154 Pakistan lawmakers for not declaring their assets

Photo: SAMAA Digital

The Election Commission of Pakistan has suspended the membership of 154 lawmakers for not declaring their assets.

The suspended parliamentarians include federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi and Fehmida Mirza.

Under the Election Act 2017, the lawmakers are required to file statements of their assets and liabilities in the ECP by Dec 31 every year.

These members had another 15 days to submit their statements but they failed, prompting the ECP to suspend their memberships.

The election commission suspended three senators, 48 MNAs and 103 MPAs. They won’t be able to function as lawmakers until they submit their details of assets, the ECP said.

The ECP has published the list of these lawmakers along with their constituencies on its website.

FaceBook WhatsApp
ECP Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
ECP, Pakistan, lawmakers, parliamentarians, statements of assets, asset details, MNAs, MPAs, senators
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
Pakistani students upset as universities move exams on campus
Pakistani students upset as universities move exams on campus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.