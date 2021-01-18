ECP suspends 154 Pakistan lawmakers for not declaring their assets

The Election Commission of Pakistan has suspended the membership of 154 lawmakers for not declaring their assets.

The suspended parliamentarians include federal ministers Fawad Chaudhry, Ali Zaidi and Fehmida Mirza.

Under the Election Act 2017, the lawmakers are required to file statements of their assets and liabilities in the ECP by Dec 31 every year.

These members had another 15 days to submit their statements but they failed, prompting the ECP to suspend their memberships.

The election commission suspended three senators, 48 MNAs and 103 MPAs. They won’t be able to function as lawmakers until they submit their details of assets, the ECP said.

The ECP has published the list of these lawmakers along with their constituencies on its website.