Earthquake jolts Swat, adjacent areas

No loss of life or property reported

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Earthquake jolts Swat, adjacent areas

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake hit the Swat valley and adjacent areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday.

It had its epicenter in the Hindu Kush mountain range, according to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre.

No loss of life or property was reported in the wake of the earthquake.

Last month, parts of the province were hit by an earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale.

Tremors were felt in multiple areas neighbouring Dir. There was no report of a casualty or injuries.

