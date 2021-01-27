Wednesday, January 27, 2021  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Defence ministry opposes removal of Asad Durrani’s name from ECL

Says former ISI DG 'interacting' with RAW since 2008

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Defence ministry opposes removal of Asad Durrani’s name from ECL
Listen
The Ministry of Defence has opposed the removal of former ISI DG Lieutenant General (retired) Asad Durrani’s name from the Exit Control List. Inquiries against the petitioner were being finalised and his name could not be removed from the ECL at this stage, the ministry told the Islamabad High Court last week. “It is further highlighted that the petitioner[‘s] intention to travel abroad is to participate in international conferences, forums, talk shows which will have serious National Security implications as evident from the recently published book ‘Honour Among Spies’ through Indian publishers/RAW supported elements,” it said. Durrani’s name was placed on the ECL for his involvement in anti-state activities, the ministry said. The book The Spy Chronicles contained “certain contents containing national security of Pakistan”, which it said was a violation of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. “Therefore, the situation necessitates that the petitioner’s name should be continued on [the] ECL,” the ministry said in its reply. “It is further highlighted that the petitioner is affiliated/interacting with hostile elements, specially Indian RAW since 2008.” In 2018, the Military Intelligence had written a letter to the ministry of interior to put Durrani’s name on the ECL for co-authoring a book The Spy Chronicles with former Indian spy master Amarjit Singh Dulat. Then ISPR DG Asif Ghafoor said in a February 2019 press conference that Durrani was found guilty of violating the military's code-of-conduct by co-authoring the book with former Indian intelligence chief. His pension and other benefits were also withdrawn by the army. In June 2019, Durrani filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court, seeking removal of his name from the ECL. The next hearing of the case will be held on February 12.
FaceBook WhatsApp
asad durrani Pakistan Army

The Ministry of Defence has opposed the removal of former ISI DG Lieutenant General (retired) Asad Durrani’s name from the Exit Control List.

Inquiries against the petitioner were being finalised and his name could not be removed from the ECL at this stage, the ministry told the Islamabad High Court last week.

“It is further highlighted that the petitioner[‘s] intention to travel abroad is to participate in international conferences, forums, talk shows which will have serious National Security implications as evident from the recently published book ‘Honour Among Spies’ through Indian publishers/RAW supported elements,” it said.

Durrani’s name was placed on the ECL for his involvement in anti-state activities, the ministry said. The book The Spy Chronicles contained “certain contents containing national security of Pakistan”, which it said was a violation of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

“Therefore, the situation necessitates that the petitioner’s name should be continued on [the] ECL,” the ministry said in its reply. “It is further highlighted that the petitioner is affiliated/interacting with hostile elements, specially Indian RAW since 2008.”

In 2018, the Military Intelligence had written a letter to the ministry of interior to put Durrani’s name on the ECL for co-authoring a book The Spy Chronicles with former Indian spy master Amarjit Singh Dulat.

Then ISPR DG Asif Ghafoor said in a February 2019 press conference that Durrani was found guilty of violating the military’s code-of-conduct by co-authoring the book with former Indian intelligence chief.

His pension and other benefits were also withdrawn by the army.

In June 2019, Durrani filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court, seeking removal of his name from the ECL.

The next hearing of the case will be held on February 12.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Asad Durrani book, Asad Durrani, Asad Durrani new book, Asad Durrani book pdf, Honour Among Spies
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Rawalpindi man hit by train while 'filming TikTok'
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Pakistani builder making 'exact' copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Pakistani builder making ‘exact’ copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.