Defence ministry opposes removal of Asad Durrani’s name from ECL

The Ministry of Defence has opposed the removal of former ISI DG Lieutenant General (retired) Asad Durrani’s name from the Exit Control List.

Inquiries against the petitioner were being finalised and his name could not be removed from the ECL at this stage, the ministry told the Islamabad High Court last week.

“It is further highlighted that the petitioner[‘s] intention to travel abroad is to participate in international conferences, forums, talk shows which will have serious National Security implications as evident from the recently published book ‘Honour Among Spies’ through Indian publishers/RAW supported elements,” it said.

Durrani’s name was placed on the ECL for his involvement in anti-state activities, the ministry said. The book The Spy Chronicles contained “certain contents containing national security of Pakistan”, which it said was a violation of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

“Therefore, the situation necessitates that the petitioner’s name should be continued on [the] ECL,” the ministry said in its reply. “It is further highlighted that the petitioner is affiliated/interacting with hostile elements, specially Indian RAW since 2008.”

In 2018, the Military Intelligence had written a letter to the ministry of interior to put Durrani’s name on the ECL for co-authoring a book The Spy Chronicles with former Indian spy master Amarjit Singh Dulat.

Then ISPR DG Asif Ghafoor said in a February 2019 press conference that Durrani was found guilty of violating the military’s code-of-conduct by co-authoring the book with former Indian intelligence chief.

His pension and other benefits were also withdrawn by the army.

In June 2019, Durrani filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court, seeking removal of his name from the ECL.

The next hearing of the case will be held on February 12.