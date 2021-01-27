Wednesday, January 27, 2021  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Daniel Pearl’s suspected murderer committed crimes even from jail: lawyer

Presents newspaper clippings in the Supreme Court

Posted: Jan 27, 2021
Daniel Pearl’s suspected murderer committed crimes even from jail: lawyer

The lawyer for Daniel Pearl’s parents told the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday that Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh had been involved in criminal activities even from jail. Sheikh, a key suspect in Daniel Pearl’s murder, is still in custody despite the Sindh High Court ordered his release last year. In April 2020, the SHC acquitted Adil Sheikh, Saqib and Naseem. It commuted Sheikh’s death sentence to seven years and fined him Rs2 million. He has already spent 18 years on death row and the court ruled that his seven-year sentence for kidnapping would be counted as time served. However, Pearl’s family and the Sindh government appealed against the acquittal in the Supreme Court. During the hearing on Wednesday, Faisal Siddiqui, the lawyer representing Pearl's family, presented newspaper clippings of Sheikh’s criminal activities from inside the jail. Quoting news articles, he told the bench that Sheikh impersonated former Indian foreign minister Parnab Mukherji and telephoned then Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari, threatening war against Pakistan after the Mumbai attacks. Sheikh also made a phone call to then army chief General (retired) Ashfaq Pervez Kayani after Mumbai attacks, Siddiqui said. The lawyer gave a reference of a press conference by the former ISPR DG Asim Saleem Bajwa, in which he had revealed that some militants wanted to free Sheikh from the Karachi prison. After hearing Siddiqui’s arguments, the Supreme Court asked the Sindh government to submit its reply. The hearing was adjourned until Thursday.
