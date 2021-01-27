CTD arrests suspected Zainebiyoun militant in Karachi

A suspected Zainebiyoun militant was arrested in Karachi’s Surjani Town on Wednesday, the Sindh Counter-Terrorism Department said.

The suspect, identified as Abbas Jafferi, is a close relative of a notorious terrorist whose name is mentioned in the Red Book, the CTD said in a statement. A pistol with five rounds was recovered from him too.

“During interrogation, the suspect said he had gone to a neighbouring country for training in 2014,” the statement read. He has taken several people to the “neighbouring country” for armed training, according to the CTD.

He has been booked under Article 23 (1) (a) of the Sindh Arms Act, 2013. The accused is a “facilitator” of outlawed Shia groups, the FIR read.