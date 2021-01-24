Sunday, January 24, 2021  | 9 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Coronavirus claims four more lives in Sindh

The province reported 630 new cases

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
Coronavirus claims four more lives in Sindh

Photo: AFP

Listen
Another four people lost their lives to coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Sunday. In a statement, Shah said 630 new cases, including 469 from Karachi, were reported in the province. The virus has so far claimed 3,892 lives in Sindh. The province currently has 8,573 active cases. Of them, 810 are in critical condition. Currently 17,827 patients are under treatment in Sindh, according to the chief minister. Of them, 16,916 are in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 898 in different hospitals. The chief minister has urged people to follow the SOPs and take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the virus.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Sindh

Another four people lost their lives to coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Sunday.

In a statement, Shah said 630 new cases, including 469 from Karachi, were reported in the province.

The virus has so far claimed 3,892 lives in Sindh. The province currently has 8,573 active cases. Of them, 810 are in critical condition.

Currently 17,827 patients are under treatment in Sindh, according to the chief minister. Of them, 16,916 are in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 898 in different hospitals.

The chief minister has urged people to follow the SOPs and take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the virus.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Karachi lockdown, Sindh, Coronavirus, Pakistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Traffic plan for JUI-F's anti-Israel march in Karachi
Traffic plan for JUI-F’s anti-Israel march in Karachi
Rawalpindi man hit by train while 'filming TikTok'
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Sindh CM orders traffic management as Karachi to host AMAN-21
Sindh CM orders traffic management as Karachi to host AMAN-21
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.