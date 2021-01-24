Coronavirus claims four more lives in Sindh

Another four people lost their lives to coronavirus in Sindh in the last 24 hours, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Sunday.

In a statement, Shah said 630 new cases, including 469 from Karachi, were reported in the province.

The virus has so far claimed 3,892 lives in Sindh. The province currently has 8,573 active cases. Of them, 810 are in critical condition.

Currently 17,827 patients are under treatment in Sindh, according to the chief minister. Of them, 16,916 are in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 898 in different hospitals.

The chief minister has urged people to follow the SOPs and take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the virus.