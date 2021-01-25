CCTV footage aids arrest of man in Lahore student’s death

She had come from Gujrat to submit her university fee

According to the police, two unidentified men left her in the emergency ward of a Lahore hospital yesterday. They were identified with the help of CCTV footage.

One of them was identified as Osama, said the area SHO. “We will arrest the other man within 12 hours.”

The woman was a resident of Gujrat. According to her father, she had gone to Lahore to submit university fees.

“Her course was completed and the university said she will be given the degree after the fee is submitted,” her father told SAMAA TV.