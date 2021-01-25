Monday, January 25, 2021  | 10 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

CCTV footage aids arrest of man in Lahore student’s death

She had come from Gujrat to submit her university fee

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Police in Lahore have arrested a man over the death of a 23-year-old woman, officials said Monday.

According to the police, two unidentified men left her in the emergency ward of a Lahore hospital yesterday. They were identified with the help of CCTV footage.

One of them was identified as Osama, said the area SHO. “We will arrest the other man within 12 hours.”

The woman was a resident of Gujrat. According to her father, she had gone to Lahore to submit university fees.

“Her course was completed and the university said she will be given the degree after the fee is submitted,” her father told SAMAA TV.
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lahore, Lahore Murder, Punjab
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Rawalpindi man hit by train while 'filming TikTok'
Rawalpindi man hit by train while ‘filming TikTok’
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Pak Suzuki fails to deliver Cultus, Swift over supply issues
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
Filthy rich: A Karachi sewer operation for a sick city
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
NADRA to issue succession certificates in two weeks
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Watch: Rana Sanaullah makes a roaring entry to Lahore court
Traffic plan for JUI-F's anti-Israel march in Karachi
Traffic plan for JUI-F’s anti-Israel march in Karachi
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
Karachi braces for another cold wave, Siberian winds in city
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
New cold wave entering Karachi this week: Met dept
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.