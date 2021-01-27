Wednesday, January 27, 2021  | 12 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Broadsheet saga: PPP says fair probe impossible under Azmat Saeed

Rejects the one-member commission announced by govt

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

The Pakistan Peoples Party has rejected the Broadsheet inquiry commission announced by the government, saying a fair probe is impossible under the supervision of Justice (retired) Azmat Saeed.

"We reject the one-man commission, Justice Azmat Saeed cannot head it," PPP MNA Shazia Marri said at a press conference alongside Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla.

"We condemn this decision of the government and reject it," she added.

Mandviwalla once again lashed out at the National Accountability Bureau.

"Never asked the NAB chairman not to deal with corruption," he said. "[I] always criticise on the basis of what happened in the past."

The Senate deputy chairman said that not amending the NAB rules was a mistake of the PPP and PML-N governments.

Marri further accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of doing politics on the foreign funding case against it. "[We] know how many mafias have been running the prime minister's household," she said.

The decision to bring a no-confidence motion against the premier will be made after consultation at the Pakistan Democratic Movement forum, she added.
