Broadsheet saga: PPP says fair probe impossible under Azmat Saeed

"We reject the one-man commission, Justice Azmat Saeed cannot head it," PPP MNA Shazia Marri said at a press conference alongside Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla.

"We condemn this decision of the government and reject it," she added.

Mandviwalla once again lashed out at the National Accountability Bureau.

"Never asked the NAB chairman not to deal with corruption," he said. "[I] always criticise on the basis of what happened in the past."

The Senate deputy chairman said that not amending the NAB rules was a mistake of the PPP and PML-N governments.

Marri further accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf of doing politics on the foreign funding case against it. "[We] know how many mafias have been running the prime minister's household," she said.

The decision to bring a no-confidence motion against the premier will be made after consultation at the Pakistan Democratic Movement forum, she added.