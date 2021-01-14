Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Broadsheet found nothing against Nawaz Sharif, claims Abbasi

Questions who watches the watchdog

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Thursday that UK-based firm Broadsheet LLC found evidence of wrongdoing by many but it was unable to incriminate PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

The former prime minister was speaking to the media outside an accountability court in Karachi.

He complained of a lack of accountability for those mandated to hold politicians accountable. They were not authorized to pay Rs7 billion to a company from public money, he added.

Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Mousavi was asked two days ago about the response to an interview he gave to journalist Irfan Hashmi.

"It is a complete spin to say that the discharge of the Avenfield apartments exonerates the Sharif family," he said. "That order was discharged after we withdrew it, because we were able to find other money belonging to the Government of Pakistan that satisfied the amount due to us."

Mousavi said the London arbitration court judgment proved that his company found money stolen by the Sharifs and others. “We could have brought it back to the people of Pakistan,” he added.

Abbasi said he was being questioned over the previous government’s privatization efforts, particularly about the Pakistan Steel Mills. He defended the decisions, saying the PSM had been on the privatization list since the 1990s.

Nobody had been able to wind up the matter in a way that upholds the interest of PSM employees.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Broadsheet NAB Nawaz Sharif Pakistan shahid khaqan abbasi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Nawaz Sharif, Broadsheet, NAB, Pakistan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Pakistan’s cheapest sedan Alsvin priced at Rs2.2 million
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
Karachi to see light rain, fog reappears in Sindh, Punjab
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Shoaib Malik crashes new sports car into truck in Lahore
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan's power breakdown
Some of the funniest memes about Pakistan’s power breakdown
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Karachi roads blocked as Machh protests enter third day
Imran Khan won't be 'blackmailed' by Machh massacre victims' families
Imran Khan won’t be ‘blackmailed’ by Machh massacre victims’ families
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Saad Aziz handed 50-year imprisonment in two murder cases
Karachi temperatures drop to six degrees
Karachi temperatures drop to six degrees
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.