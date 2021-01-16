Saturday, January 16, 2021  | 1 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Broadsheet CEO accuses Asif Zardari of trying to bribe him

PPP leader calls Kaveh Mousavi the 'king of fake news'

Posted: Jan 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: FILE

Broadsheet CEO Kaveh Mousavi accused on Saturday former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari of trying to bribe him.

Zardari offered to “settle” an investigation against late Pakistan premier Benazir Bhutto, according to Mousavi.

“Asif Zardari had a fellow here in London and I met him at his house and Asif Zardari’s white Rolls Royce was parked outside his house,” he told British journalist Mustaqeem Ahmed.

“Mr Raja, and they approached us in order to come and settle the Bhutto-Zardari investigation.”

Related: NAB is lying to the people of Pakistan, says Broadsheet CEO

In an earlier interview, the Broadsheet CEO said he was offered money by a relative of the Sharif family in 2012.

‘King of fake news’

In response to Mousavi’s allegations, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira called him an “extremely weird character” who was blaming everyone.

“The government of Pakistan terminated the contract with him in 2003,” he said. “If he had any proofs at that time, then why didn’t he hand them over to the Government of Pakistan or NAB?”

Kaira also advised the media to first look into the claims made by the “king of fake news” and then run news stories.

