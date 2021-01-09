Saturday, January 9, 2021  | 24 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

13-year-old teenager killed by school friends in Karachi’s Orangi

They had a fight over exams

Posted: Jan 9, 2021
SAMAA | and
Posted: Jan 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
13-year-old teenager killed by school friends in Karachi’s Orangi
Listen
A 13-year-old boy was killed by his school friends in Karachi's Orangi Town, the police said Saturday. The teenager, Abbas, was asked to come over by two of his friends, according to police officials. They pushed him off the roof of a house after a fight over school exams. The suspects then hit Abbas in the head with a heavy stone. Abbas had gone out Friday morning to get some games downloaded on his mobile phone but never returned, according to his parents. His family had filed a missing person complaint. The police found his body in a nearby empty plot early Saturday, officials said. Both suspects have been arrested and are being investigated.
Karachi orangi town

