Bilawal hasn’t been invited to Biden inauguration: Democratic Party member

Pakistan Embassy says only ambassador received the invite

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 22 mins ago
Photo: Online

US president-elect Joe Biden hasn’t invited any foreign leaders, including PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to his January 20 inauguration, a representative for the Democratic Party said Wednesday.

Only the members of the Congress, their spouses and the state delegations have been invited to the inauguration ceremony, Tahir Javed told SAMAA TV.

The statement comes a day after a few news websites reported that Bilawal and former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari were invited to the inauguration.

A spokesperson for the Pakistan Embassy in the US said that Ambassador Asad Majeed has received an invitation for the inauguration ceremony.

He had no information if any Pakistani leader, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, was invited to the ceremony, the spokesperson added.

