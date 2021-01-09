Beware of fingerprint scammers, PTA warns Pakistanis

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority warned on Saturday the masses against scammers collecting fingerprint data.

Fraudsters collect fingerprints and CNIC copies by targeting innocent people, the PTA said in its advisory.

They offer small rewards, such as free SIMs, rations, prizes and cash. The reward is only given after an unsuspecting target fills out a form, either on paper or electronically.

The form requires a copy of the target’s CNIC and a scan of their fingerprints, the regulator said.

These fingerprints are either acquired electronically or using tracing paper, according to the PTA. In both cases, fingerprints can be used to fool mobile companies’ biometric scanners.

These stolen fingerprints can be used in criminal activities, the PTA warned.

The regulator advised people to be careful while sharing their fingerprints and ID cards. It urged the masses to share this information only with authorised franchises, sales shops, customer service centres and retailers.