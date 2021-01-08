Balochistan announces Rs2m reward for information on Machh attackers

The Balochistan government has announced a Rs2 million reward for anyone helping the police catch the killers of Hazara coal miners.

The coal miners were executed by unidentified men in their sleeping room in the Machh coal field area on January 3. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State’s Wilayah Pakistan arm.

The militant group released a graphic image that showed two armed men standing next to the bodies of the coal miners.

In an advertisement published in newspapers Friday, the provincial government asked people to provide information relating to the attack on the numbers 081-9213460, 92134663/65 and 15.

“The names of the ones giving information will be kept secret,” it said.