Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari weds Mehmood Chaudhry in Karachi

Bakhtawar, the daughter of late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, was engaged to Mehmood in November 2020.

Close relatives from both the families attended their nikkah ceremony. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared pictures from the ceremony on his Twitter handle.

"Happiest moment in many years to see my sister @BakhtawarBZ getting married," Bilawal wrote on Twitter.

"Felt like our mother was watching over us in this moment of joy. Wishing them both all the best for their new life together. Masha'Allah!"