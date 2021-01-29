Friday, January 29, 2021  | 14 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Pakistan

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari weds Mehmood Chaudhry in Karachi

Bilawal calls it the 'happiest moment in years'

Posted: Jan 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari tied the knot with her fiancé Mehmood Chaudhry at Bilawal House on Friday.

Bakhtawar, the daughter of late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Ali Zardari, was engaged to Mehmood in November 2020.

Close relatives from both the families attended their nikkah ceremony. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari shared pictures from the ceremony on his Twitter handle.

"Happiest moment in many years to see my sister @BakhtawarBZ getting married," Bilawal wrote on Twitter.

"Felt like our mother was watching over us in this moment of joy. Wishing them both all the best for their new life together. Masha'Allah!"
Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari Mehmood Chaudhry
 
