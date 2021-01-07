Bahawalpur girl gang-raped in front of her family, three held

The police arrested on Thursday three suspects, including a woman, over the gang-rape of a young girl in Bahawalpur in front of her family.

Six men gang-raped the 18-year-old girl in front of her parents and brother in Hasilpur tehsil on the night of January 2, according to the police.

The suspects tortured the girl’s family too. A case was registered at the Hasilpur police station.

The police formally included the girl’s sister-in-law in the investigation, who confessed to her involvement. She identified two of the six rapists as her accomplices.

Investigation SP Rab Nawaz told the media the police have arrested the survivor’s sister-in-law and two men in connection with the gang rape.

The suspects, Naseer and Wasim, have confessed to the crime too. Their DNA samples will be sent for testing, the official said.