Saturday, January 30, 2021  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

After Sindh, centre seeks review of Daniel Pearl murder acquittals

Will request the apex court to form a larger bench

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
After Sindh, centre seeks review of Daniel Pearl murder acquittals

Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh. Photo: AFP FILE

The federal government has decided to seek a review of the acquittal of a British-born militant convicted of masterminding the murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl.

The development comes a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken directly pressed on the case.

The federal government has decided to become a party in the review petition filed by the Sindh government, a statement from the attorney general’s office said Saturday.

It will request the Supreme Court to constitute a larger bench for the hearing of the review petition.

Pakistan’s top court on Thursday dismissed an appeal against a lower court’s decision to clear British-born Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three others over the killing, after nearly two decades in jail.

The decision extended a legal tug of war between the Sindh provincial government — who kept the group behind bars using emergency powers — and the courts.

On Friday, Blinken raised “how to ensure accountability for convicted terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and others responsible” for Pearl’s murder, the US State Department said.

Profile: Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh

The White House earlier said it was “outraged” by the Supreme Court’s ruling and has suggested allowing American officials to prosecute Omar Sheikh.

Pearl was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002. He was researching a story on militants at the time.

Nearly a month later, after a string of ransom demands were made, officials received a graphic video showing Pearl’s decapitation.

Sheikh, a British-born jihadist who once studied at the London School of Economics, was arrested days after Pearl’s abduction. He had been involved in previous kidnappings of foreigners too.

He was later sentenced to death after he told a Karachi court that Pearl had already been killed days before the gruesome video of the journalist’s beheading had been released.

Last year, a lower court acquitted 47-year-old Sheikh of murder and reduced his conviction to a lesser charge of kidnapping — overturning his death sentence and ordering him to be freed after almost two decades in prison.

It followed filing of petitions, including from the Pearl family. But the Supreme Court rejected them in a split decision Thursday, upholding the acquittal.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Daniel Pearl Daniel Pearl murder case Pakistan US
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Radicalization and extremism, protect your child, radicalization young children online, Safer Children Radicalization, Dealing with radicalization, Radicalization, Prevent to Protect , child radicalization, Radicalization and violent extremism, prevent child radicalization
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Demolitions start for Karachi’s Malir Expressway, poor goths go first
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Lahore administration demolishes part of Khokhar Palace
Founder of modern Lahore's great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
Founder of modern Lahore’s great-great-granddaughter becomes US senator
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke's Bay huts for beach project
Sindh govt to demolish Hawke’s Bay huts for beach project
Pakistani builder making 'exact' copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Pakistani builder making ‘exact’ copy of Paris in Gujranwala
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
Karachi residents challenge the construction of Aero Iconic Tower
KFC employees, Foodpanda riders clash in Rawalpindi
KFC employees, Foodpanda riders clash in Rawalpindi
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Islamabad court dismisses petition seeking online exams at NUML
Lahore, Faisalabad student protests turn violent as police baton-charge participants
Lahore, Faisalabad student protests turn violent as police baton-charge participants
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.