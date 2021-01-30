After Sindh, centre seeks review of Daniel Pearl murder acquittals

The federal government has decided to seek a review of the acquittal of a British-born militant convicted of masterminding the murder of US journalist Daniel Pearl.

The development comes a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken directly pressed on the case.

The federal government has decided to become a party in the review petition filed by the Sindh government, a statement from the attorney general’s office said Saturday.

It will request the Supreme Court to constitute a larger bench for the hearing of the review petition.

Pakistan’s top court on Thursday dismissed an appeal against a lower court’s decision to clear British-born Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three others over the killing, after nearly two decades in jail.

The decision extended a legal tug of war between the Sindh provincial government — who kept the group behind bars using emergency powers — and the courts.

On Friday, Blinken raised “how to ensure accountability for convicted terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and others responsible” for Pearl’s murder, the US State Department said.

Profile: Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh

The White House earlier said it was “outraged” by the Supreme Court’s ruling and has suggested allowing American officials to prosecute Omar Sheikh.

Pearl was the South Asia bureau chief for The Wall Street Journal when he was abducted in Karachi in January 2002. He was researching a story on militants at the time.

Nearly a month later, after a string of ransom demands were made, officials received a graphic video showing Pearl’s decapitation.

Sheikh, a British-born jihadist who once studied at the London School of Economics, was arrested days after Pearl’s abduction. He had been involved in previous kidnappings of foreigners too.

He was later sentenced to death after he told a Karachi court that Pearl had already been killed days before the gruesome video of the journalist’s beheading had been released.

Last year, a lower court acquitted 47-year-old Sheikh of murder and reduced his conviction to a lesser charge of kidnapping — overturning his death sentence and ordering him to be freed after almost two decades in prison.

It followed filing of petitions, including from the Pearl family. But the Supreme Court rejected them in a split decision Thursday, upholding the acquittal.