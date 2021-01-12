Tuesday, January 12, 2021  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1442
Afghanistan’s Hizb-e-Wahdat chief meets Gen Bajwa in Rawalpinidi

Discuss the Afghan peace process

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 49 mins ago
File photo: ISPR

Afghanistan’s Hizb-e-Wahdat Islami Chairman Mohammad Karim Khalili called on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the army headquarters in Rawalpindi on Tuesday. Khalili is also the former chairman of the Afghan High Peace Council. The two figures discussed peace and stability in the region, according to the ISPR. “Current developments in Afghan peace process were discussed during the meeting,” the ISPR said in its statement.  General Bajwa told the visiting Afghan leader that peace in Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s national interest. Karaimi arrived with a delegation in Pakistan Monday. “The visit of Ustad Karim Khalili is part of Pakistan’s ongoing policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people linkages,” the Foreign Office said prior to his arrival.
