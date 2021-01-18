Monday, January 18, 2021  | 3 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

‘A PTI member was bought to file foreign funding case’

Ali Mohammad Khan fails to answer questions about the case

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ali Mohammad Khan said on Monday that Akbar S Babar was “bought” to file the foreign funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Khan said this on SAMAA TV's show Nadeem Malik Live Monday. Babar, who filed the case in the Election Commission of Pakistan, was one of the founding members of the party and a close friend of PM Imran Khan.

Before the anchorperson asked any questions, Justice (retired) Shaiq Usmani's opinion on the case was played on the show. Justice (retired) Usmani said if the foreign funding allegations were proven against the PTI, then the 2018 elections would be annulled and the government would end.

Khan expressed his displeasure over Justice (retired) Usmani's comments, saying he always spoke against the PTI.

"This is not a foreign funding case," he said. "When this started, a former member of our party was bought." The minister, however, failed to answer who bought Babar to file the case.

"Ask any independent jurist whether it is the jurisdiction of the election commission or... a petition has to be filed in the Supreme Court," he said.

Khan said this is a case of "irregularity". In such a case, if there is an amount which cannot be accounted for, then it is confiscated, he said.

The minister noted that his party provided details of 40,000 bank accounts. But he could not answer a question about the number of foreign nationals who funded the party.

The anchorperson asked Khan how much money his party received in foreign funds. He then inquired the minister about the number of accounts.

But Khan failed to answer any of these questions.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Ali Mohammad Khan foreign funding case PTI
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PTI, Ali Mohammad Khan, foreign funding case, Akbar S Babar, Nadeem Malik Live
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids software house on Karachi's Sharae Faisal
FIA raids software house on Karachi’s Sharae Faisal
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
Karachi temperatures to drop in upcoming week
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
FIR filed against Karachi software house for forgery, money laundering
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
MG Motors receives Greenfield status to manufacture cars in Pakistan
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
COVID-19 vaccine updates in Pakistan and around the world
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Classes 9-11 reopening January 18, universities from February 1
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Pakistan imposes Rs100,000 fine on Turkish Airlines
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
Karachi residents warned against driving at night, heavy fog expected
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
OGRA recommends Rs11.95 increase in petrol prices
Pakistani students upset as universities move exams on campus
Pakistani students upset as universities move exams on campus
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.