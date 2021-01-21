Thursday, January 21, 2021  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

‘A lot is about to open in foreign funding case’

Maryam mocks PM Khan for his open hearing statement

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
‘A lot is about to open in foreign funding case’

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz mocked on Thursday Prime Minister Imran Khan for his statement of open hearing of the foreign funding case, comparing it with his party’s delaying tactics in the past.

Since 2014, the PTI has filed multiple petitions in courts seeking to halt the case proceedings or keep them secret. But the courts decided to continue the proceedings.

The case filed by Akbar S Babar — a founding member of the ruling PTI and once a close friend of PM Khan — remains sub judice before the Election Commission of Pakistan.

On Wednesday, PM Khan told reporters in Waziristan that he was prepared for open hearing of the case against the PTI.

In response to the PM’s statement, Maryam noted that the PTI had been replacing attorneys and appealing to stop the ECP from looking into its accounts for seven years.

“Now you remember the open hearing,” she said. “Have some patience. There is a lot to open now!”

RELATED STORIES

