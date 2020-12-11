Won’t hold talks with government: Maryam Nawaz

Says PDM rally will be held at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore

She said this while speaking to the media together with PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

A delegation of PPP leaders met with Maryam at her residence on Friday. Bilawal extended his condolences to the PML-N vice-president over the demise of her grandmother.

"Imran Khan spoke in a divine tone for three years and [he] used to say that '[I] won't give NRO to anyone'," Maryam said. "Now the government is approaching the opposition and requesting it not to tender resignations or hold a long march."

She said the prime minister was now asking the Pakistan Democratic Movement for an NRO, but the opposition alliance and the masses would not give it to him.

The PML-N vice-president was also determined about the opposition's rally in Lahore. "God willing, the PDM rally will be held at Minar-e-Pakistan on December 13."

Bilawal said they would not want to create a situation which a third force could benefit from.

But he failed to give a clear answer to a question about collective resignations by the opposition. The PPP chairman instead said the PDM parties have decided to consult their central executive committees on the matter.

"I am taking this case to my CEC that we sacrifice our Sindh government, our National Assembly seats so that we may send this government and its facilitators home," he said.