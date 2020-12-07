Woman among three killed in Hangu clash

A woman was among three people killed in a clash in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu district on Monday, the police said.

They were killed after rival parties fired shots at each other in the Gunjan Kalay area, according to the police. Seven other people sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.

Rescue 1122 officials shifted bodies and the wounded to Hangu District Headquarters Hospital. Two of the wounded persons were said to be in a critical condition.

The clash resulted from a dispute over a patch of land, according to police officials. A case has yet to be registered.