Will remain Imran Khan’s Tiger, says DJ Butt

Distances himself from the PDM Lahore rally

Butt was arrested on Wednesday for possessing firearms, violating the sound system act and obstructing the government affairs.

On Thursday, the police produced him before a local court and requested his remand. But the court granted him bail against Rs50,000 surety bonds.

Butt was visibly upset while speaking to reporters outside the court. "I was Imran Khan's Tiger and I will remain so," he said.

He accused the police of torturing him in custody and demanded the authorities let the people make a living.

"Let a worker earn a living," he pleaded, saying that he has nothing to do with politics.

Butt was to provide an echo sound system for the PDM rally in Lahore on December 13.

But the police arrested him from his office in Model Town on Wednesday.