Thursday, December 10, 2020  | 23 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Will remain Imran Khan’s Tiger, says DJ Butt

Distances himself from the PDM Lahore rally

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

Asif Butt alias DJ Butt distanced himself from the Pakistan Democratic Movement's Lahore rally after his release on bail Thursday.

Butt was arrested on Wednesday for possessing firearms, violating the sound system act and obstructing the government affairs.

On Thursday, the police produced him before a local court and requested his remand. But the court granted him bail against Rs50,000 surety bonds.

Butt was visibly upset while speaking to reporters outside the court. "I was Imran Khan's Tiger and I will remain so," he said.

He accused the police of torturing him in custody and demanded the authorities let the people make a living.

"Let a worker earn a living," he pleaded, saying that he has nothing to do with politics.

Butt was to provide an echo sound system for the PDM rally in Lahore on December 13.

But the police arrested him from his office in Model Town on Wednesday.
FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan Lahore PDM
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ABAD, Karachi, Pakistan, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, housing societies, housing projects, housing schemes, PM Imran Khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants 'Go Nawaz Go' at rally
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ at rally
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.