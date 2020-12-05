Saturday, December 5, 2020  | 18 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Will book the ones providing logistics for PDM rally: PM

Says the govt won't give permission for the Lahore rally

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Will book the ones providing logistics for PDM rally: PM

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned that the authorities would book the ones providing echo sound systems and chairs for the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally in Lahore.

The PDM, an alliance of eleven opposition parties, launched an anti-government campaign in September. It has held several rallies in major cities of Pakistan. Its rally in Lahore is scheduled for December 13.

The government has opposed mass gatherings because of a spike in the number of coronavirus infections. But it has failed to prevent PDM rallies from happening.

“The rally they are going to hold in Lahore, [we] will not give them permission to hold it,” PM Khan said in an interview with Hum News Saturday. “Whoever set up sound system and chairs there, FIRs would be registered against all of them.”

However, the premier said the government would not prevent opposition members from attending the rally. He said the government would not create any hurdles so that they [opposition leaders] might not create a scene or become revolutionaries.

“They are only doing this to save what they have stolen,” PM Khan said. “All of them will be booked in FIRs.”

He said former military dictator Pervez Musharraf gave the opposition an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) to himself stay in power. “I’ll quit [as the prime minister’s] but won’t give them NRO,” PM Khan said.

Although the PDM has been denied permission for the rally, it seems determined to flex its muscles in Lahore.

Earlier in the day, PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders said they would definitely demonstrate their strength in Lahore on December 13.

PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has decided to herself campaign for the rally, party leader Rana Sanaullah told reporters in Lahore.

Maryam would rally on Lahore roads along with PML-N workers, he added.

