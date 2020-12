Unidentified men raped on Wednesday a 17-year-old differently abled girl in Punjab’s Kamoke city, the police said.

The girl was raped and severely assaulted in the Hijveri Town area, according to the police. The suspects fled before the police reached the spot.

A doctor at the Civil Hospital confirmed that the girl had been raped.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has ordered arrest of the culprits and sought a report from the regional police officer.