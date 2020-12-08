Unidentified men kill journalist in Dera Ismail Khan

Unidentified men shot dead a journalist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district Monday night, the police said.

Qais Javed Masih was targeted by unidentified motorcyclists just when he was entering his home in Madina Colony, according to the FIR. The attackers managed a clean getaway from the scene.

He was taken to the Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries later.

Masih was working with a local newspaper Ehednama. He had also worked as a cameraman for Geo News in the past.

He didn’t have personal enmity with anyone, according to his family.