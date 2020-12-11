Friday, December 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

UK bans Rao Anwar from entering country, freezes assets

Says he committed serious violations of right to life

Posted: Dec 11, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
UK bans Rao Anwar from entering country, freezes assets

Photo: File

The UK government has placed a travel ban on former Pakistan police officer Rao Anwar and frozen his assets under its Sanctions Act.

Anwar, who retired as a senior superintendent of police, was on the UK sanctions list which was released Friday. The kingdom implements a global human rights sanctions regime through regulations under its Sanctions Act.

In his role as the Malir SSP, Anwar was reportedly “responsible for numerous staged police encounters in which individuals were killed by police, and was directly involved in over 190 police encounters that resulted in the deaths of over 400 people, including the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsud in 2018,” the British government said in a statement on its website.

Related: Rao Anwar removed from post after committee finds Naqeeb innocent

Anwar is therefore “responsible for, or complicit in, the serious violations of the right to life,” it added.

Anwar was suspended after he was accused of killing 27-year-old Mehsud and four others at a farmhouse in Karachi’s Shah Latif Town on January 13, 2018.

This map was created by Mahim Maher for The Friday Times in 2018. Data by Shahzeb Ahmed and design by Armeen Tinwalla.

Naqeebullah was a native of South Waziristan. Anwar had accused him of having connections with terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Jhangvi and the Islamic State.

An anti-terrorism court had, however, called these accusations “baseless”. It had declared Naqeebullah, Sabir, Nazir Khan and Ishaq innocent, and had indicted Anwar for extrajudicial killings.

Anwar and a former deputy superintendent of police are currently out on bail. Eight other policemen involved in the incident are in jail, while former SHOs Amanullah Marwat and Shoaib Shaikh are still absconding.

The encounter and the approval of Anwar’s bail resulted in protests and widespread criticism of the country’s justice system. The Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement and rights activists campaigned widely for transparent and timely proceedings of the case.

The United States also sanctioned Anwar in December 2019 for his involvement in “serious human rights abuse” in Pakistan.

The action was taken by the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control on the International Human Rights Day.

The Department of Treasury said that Anwar was reportedly responsible for staging numerous fake police encounters during his tenure as an SSP.

“Anwar helped lead a network of police and criminal thugs that were allegedly responsible for extortion, land grabbing, narcotics, and murder,” it added.

