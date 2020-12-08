Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Two PML-N lawmakers submit resignations to Maryam Nawaz

They include MNA Afzal Khokhar and MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Two PML-N lawmakers submit resignations to Maryam Nawaz

Photo: ONLINE

Two PML-N lawmakers, Afzal Khokhar and Saiful Malook Khokhar, have submitted their resignations to party vice-president Maryam Nawaz.

Afzal was elected MNA from NA-136 Lahore while his brother Saiful Malook was elected MPA from PP-165 Lahore.

The PML-N is part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, that seeks to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government. 

Besides holding anti-government rallies, it has threatened to resign en masse as a last resort.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PDM PML-N
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PDM, PML-N, Maryam Nawaz, MNA Afzal Khokhar, MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Master Motor to launch Pakistan’s cheapest sedan on December 11
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
Karachi to get cheaper eggs, chicken by December 10
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
PIA risks its permit to fly to Europe over safety
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants 'Go Nawaz Go' at rally
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ at rally
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
Virgin Atlantic granted permission to operate to, from Pakistan
'Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021'
‘Pakistan to start free coronavirus vaccination in April 2021’
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
Former judge Arshad Malik dies of coronavirus
How many assets does Ishaq Dar really have?
How many assets does Ishaq Dar really have?
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.