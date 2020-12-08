Two PML-N lawmakers submit resignations to Maryam Nawaz

Two PML-N lawmakers, Afzal Khokhar and Saiful Malook Khokhar, have submitted their resignations to party vice-president Maryam Nawaz.

Afzal was elected MNA from NA-136 Lahore while his brother Saiful Malook was elected MPA from PP-165 Lahore.

The PML-N is part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, that seeks to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Besides holding anti-government rallies, it has threatened to resign en masse as a last resort.