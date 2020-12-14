Two girls fall off Islamabad hotel building, one dies

Two young women fell from a hotel building in Islamabad’s Bahria Town under suspicious circumstances early Monday, the police said. One of them died on the spot.

The women rented a room at the Royal Hotel together with two men on Friday, according to the hotel management. All of the youngsters in their mid or late 20s hailed from Gujrat.

The women fell from the fifth floor of the hotel building at around 7:30am, Superintendent Police Farooq Buttar said. One of the women died on the spot while the other sustained serious injuries.

The body and the wounded girl were shifted to the PIMS hospital.

The men attempted to flee the hotel after the incident. The security staff tried to stop the two men and one of them was injured after a guard opened fire on them.

The police have taken both the men in custody.

SP Buttar said it would too early to say whether the women fell themselves or someone pushed them off the building.

The police are investigating the case from different angles.