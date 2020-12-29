Tuesday, December 29, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Two FC men among 14 injured in Balochistan grenade attack

The attack took place in Kalat's Sorab city

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 23 mins ago
Two FC men among 14 injured in Balochistan grenade attack

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Two Frontier Corps personnel were among 14 people injured in a grenade attack in Balochistan’s Sorab city, the police said Tuesday.

The injuries occurred after unidentified assailants lobbed a hand grenade at an FC vehicle in Sorab Bazar, according to the police. The attackers fled the scene.

The injured persons were shifted to the Sorab DHQ hospital.

A heavy contingent of security forces reached the site and cordoned off the area. They were searching for the perpetrators.

Balochistan, the largest province of Pakistan in terms of area, has long been marred by separatist and sectarian violence. There have been occasional drops but the scourge of militancy has not been eliminated completely.

Late Saturday, seven FC troops were killed in an attack on their post in Harnai district too.

