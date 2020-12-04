Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Three labourers electrocuted to death in Layyah

A pole hit a live wire while setting up tent

Posted: Dec 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Three labourers electrocuted to death in Layyah

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Three labourers were electrocuted to death in Punjab’s Layyah district on Friday, according to rescue officials.

The workmen were setting up a tent in a village in Layyah’s Fatehpur area when a pole hit a live wire, according to eyewitnesses.

Three of the labourers died on the spot and three others were injured.

Rescue members shifted the bodies and injured to the Fatehpur Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

Two of the wounded workmen were said to be in critical condition.

layyah Punjab
 
Tell us what you think:

