Three labourers electrocuted to death in Layyah

Three labourers were electrocuted to death in Punjab’s Layyah district on Friday, according to rescue officials.

The workmen were setting up a tent in a village in Layyah’s Fatehpur area when a pole hit a live wire, according to eyewitnesses.

Three of the labourers died on the spot and three others were injured.

Rescue members shifted the bodies and injured to the Fatehpur Tehsil Headquarter Hospital.

Two of the wounded workmen were said to be in critical condition.