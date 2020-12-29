There will be a reaction: Maryam on Asif’s arrest

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that her party and the PDM will give their reaction on Khawaja Asif’s arrest and that NAB will have to release him.

“The PML-N and the PDM will give their reaction on it and you will have to release Khawaja Asif,” Maryam told reporters in Lahore after Asif’s arrest.

She warned that if he was not released, then the matters would go somewhere else.

Asif, the PML-N parliamentary leader, was arrested in Islamabad in an assets-beyond-means case, a NAB spokesperson confirmed Tuesday night.

Two other PML-N leaders, Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz, have already been in jail in multiple NAB cases.

“Now, you have arrested the PML-N parliamentary leader,” Maryam said. “Do you fear that the PML-N is going to resign and Khawaja Asif can play a better role in it?”

She said such tactics would not work because she had already received resignations of PML-N MPAs and MNAs.

The PML-N leader warned that such moves would only expedite the government’s departure.