Tension in Akora Khattak as seminary students, residents face off

They are in dispute over the blockade of a passage

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Residents told SAMAA Digital that the dispute stems from the blockade of a passage that leads to Mohallah Eidgah from the back of the seminary.

They said they have been using the passage for years but Maulana Hamidul Haq, the head of Jamia Haqqania, recently had the passage blocked.

Haq had informed the police through a letter that there had been threats to the lives of clerics at the seminary, according to the Nowshera police. The passage was closed on his request.

The residents of Mohallah Eidgah submitted applications in the Nowshera DPO's office and the local police station after they faced difficulties in movement. But there was no response from the police.

The residents sent a jirga to the seminary but later alleged that their elders were mistreated there.

They accused Haq of delivering a hateful speech during the Friday prayers and inciting seminary students to violence against them.

The residents took to the streets to stage a demonstration on Saturday. But the Jamia Haqqania students, armed with bricks and batons, stood in their way.

The police intervened and dispersed the protesters by assuring them of resolving the issue. A video of the stand-off also went viral on social media.

SAMAA Digital tried to contact Haq but received no response to the phone calls and text messages.