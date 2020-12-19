Swati talks of outsourcing some Pakistan Railways wings

Newly appointed Railways Minister Azam Swati said on Saturday that the government could not run the Pakistan Railways in its entirety.

“I am admitting being the minister that we can’t run the entire railway,” Swati said at a press conference in Lahore. “We will have to outsource some of its tiers, some parts.”

If a few PR wings were not outsourced, then the department would have to be shut down like the Pakistan Steel Mills, according to the minister.

Swati, however, clarified that the railways would not be privatised at all.

On the other hand, a railway workers union leader said the department was not broke like the steel mills, it was rather earning. There had been a shortage of employees as no new appointments had been made, he told SAMAA TV.

The railways minister was not aware of the department’s affairs, the union leader added.