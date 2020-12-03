SSWMB introduces app to resolve garbage issue in Karachi

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has introduced a mobile application for the resolution of complaints relating to garbage issue in Karachi.

The application will initially work for Karachi's East and South districts. It is available on both Google Play and Apple App Store.

Residents of East and South districts can register their complaints by simply downloading the SSWMB's Mobile Complaint App.

How to lodge a complaint?

After opening the application, a complainant will have to login by entering their name and contact number. The system will provide a One-Time Password on that number to verify the complainant.

The complainant will be able to register the complaint by mentioning the location of the area, name and mobile number, along with the images.

The complainant will be able to view the status of their complaint in the 'My Complaint' folder, SSWMB spokesperson Almas Saleem told SAMAA Digital.

All complaints will be forwarded to the SSWMB Command & Control Center for processing, according to the spokesperson.

Each complaint will be resolved in eight hours, provided it solely concerns the SSWMB and no other civic agency. The board is only responsible for lifting garbage, Saleem explained.

He said the app will soon start working for the Malir district.