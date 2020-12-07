Monday, December 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Sindh to announce jobs in govt departments

Bilawal tells CM Shah to ensure merit in appointments

Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

The Sindh government has decided to announce jobs in provincial departments, it emerged Monday.

After having recovered from coronavirus, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah met PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday.

The chief minister briefed the party chairman on the ongoing projects and jobs in government departments.

Bilawal asked CM Shah to ensure merit in appointments and help increase job opportunities in the private sector as well.

Presiding over a meeting of the health department, the chief minister issued directives for merit-based appointment of doctors and resolution of their regularisation issue.

He directed the health authorities to transform 38 taluqa hospitals in Sindh into model hospitals.

