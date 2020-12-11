Sindh forms committee for Karachi’s Burns Road food street renovation

The Sindh government has formed a 10-member committee for the renovation of Karachi’s Burns Road food street.

The assistant commissioner of the Arambagh Sub-Division is the convener of the committee, according to a notification issued by the South Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Other members of the committee include Arambagh DSP, Arambagh DSP (Traffic), Preedy DSP (Traffic), DMC South superintendent engineer, KWSB South Division superintendent engineer, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board deputy director, Burns Road Food Street Trader Union president and a representative of the Pakistan Telecommunication Access Provider Association. The committee may co-opt any other individual as its 10th member.

The committee will work on the following ToRs:

To propose development and beautification of Burns Road food street

Patch/pave work of the food street

Timely cleanliness and garbage lifting

Resolution of sewerage/drainage issues

Paint work on the façade of buildings at the food street

Installation of standard size furniture and signboards

Ensure a traffic-free food street in the evening

South DC Irshad Ali Sodhar told SAMAA Digital that the project is in preliminary stages and it would be finalised by January 2021.

The committee formed to oversee the project will submit its report to the South deputy commissioner.