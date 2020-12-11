Friday, December 11, 2020  | 24 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

Sindh forms committee for Karachi’s Burns Road food street renovation

Official says the project will be finalised by January 2021

Posted: Dec 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

The Sindh government has formed a 10-member committee for the renovation of Karachi’s Burns Road food street.

The assistant commissioner of the Arambagh Sub-Division is the convener of the committee, according to a notification issued by the South Deputy Commissioner’s office.

Other members of the committee include Arambagh DSP, Arambagh DSP (Traffic), Preedy DSP (Traffic), DMC South superintendent engineer, KWSB South Division superintendent engineer, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board deputy director, Burns Road Food Street Trader Union president and a representative of the Pakistan Telecommunication Access Provider Association. The committee may co-opt any other individual as its 10th member.

The committee will work on the following ToRs:

  • To propose development and beautification of Burns Road food street
  • Patch/pave work of the food street
  • Timely cleanliness and garbage lifting
  • Resolution of sewerage/drainage issues
  • Paint work on the façade of buildings at the food street
  • Installation of standard size furniture and signboards
  • Ensure a traffic-free food street in the evening

South DC Irshad Ali Sodhar told SAMAA Digital that the project is in preliminary stages and it would be finalised by January 2021.

The committee formed to oversee the project will submit its report to the South deputy commissioner.

Burns Road Karachi
 
