Sindh Food Authority seals Karachi factory for selling expired chocolates

Initially, the police caught a truck carrying expired candies on the Hub River Road. After investigation, they raided the Pearl Confectionery factory in SITE along with Sindh Food Authority officials. The factory sold these chocolates as scrap and without due diligence. The buyers would then sell them in poor localities. The factory’s food manufacturing protocols did not meet the standards either, according to the SFA. The ingredients used to make chocolate were expired too. The SFA officials sealed the factory and fined the owner Rs300,000.