HOME > Pakistan

Sindh CM orders completion of Malir Expressway in 30 months

It’ll be constructed on the left bank of Malir River

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
Photo: Online

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah inspected on Thursday preliminary work on the Malir Expressway and ordered the authorities to complete the project within two and a half years.

The 39-km-long project will be constructed on the left bank of Malir River with a cost of Rs27 billion. It would be an access-controlled, high-speed expressway, CM Shah said.

The expressway would have six lanes and three-meter side shoulders, according to CM Shah. Its speed would be 100 kilometres per hour.

The Malir Expressway will start from Korangi Road near the Jam Sadiq Bridge in Korangi. It would lead up to Kathore via Shah Faisal Colony Road, N-5 near Future Colony and Quaidabad.

Karachi Murad Ali shah
 
