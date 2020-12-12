Sindh appoints Laeeq Ahmed Karachi administrator, names Navid Shaikh commissioner

The Sindh government has appointed Laeeq Ahmed the new Karachi administrator, it said in a notification Saturday.

Ahmed, a BPS-20 Secretariat Group officer, replaced Iftikhar Shallwani as the administrator. The Secretariat Group comprises officers of all occupational groups according to their allocated share. They are then posted at senior levels in the federal and provincial secretariats and elsewhere as part of the All Pakistan Unified Grades (APUG).

The newly appointed Karachi administrator was serving as the Sindh Excise, Taxation & Narcotics Control secretary. He previously served as the Karachi administrator from 2015 to 2016.

Ahmed was the last among all bureaucrats who served as the Karachi administrator before the 2016 local government elections.

Shallwani took charge as the Karachi administrator in August after the tenure of former Karachi mayor Wasim Akhtar ended.

Navid Ahmed Shaikh, a BPS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Services, has been appointed the Karachi commissioner.

He was serving as the Training, Management & Research Wing secretary in the Sindh Services, General Administration and Coordination Department. Shaikh previously served as the Larkana Division commissioner too.

The Pakistan Administrative Services, previously known as the District Management Group, is one of the most prestigious cadres of the Civil Services of Pakistan.

The Sindh government has transferred Shallwani and directed him to report to the Services, General Administration and Coordination Department. He was given the additional charge of Karachi commissioner in November 2020.

Shallwani had replaced Dr Sohail Khan Rajput, whose services were returned to the Centre after he was promoted to BPS-22.