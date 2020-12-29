Sheikhupura girl gang-raped by robbers in front of her family

A girl was gang-raped by unidentified robbers in front of her family in Sheikhupura on Tuesday, the police said.

The family was returning home in an auto-rickshaw after attending a wedding when they were intercepted by the dacoits.

The miscreants tied up the father, mother, brother and a cousin of the survivor, according to the police. They took the two sisters to nearby bushes and gang-raped one of them.

The family resides in the Kakar Gul area and its head works at a brick kiln.

The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Farooqabad police station, the Sheikhupura regional police officer told SAMAA TV.

The police had collected evidence from the scene and a case had been registered, he added.