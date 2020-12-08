Shehbaz Sharif’s wife declared proclaimed offender in money laundering case

An accountability court in Lahore declared on Tuesday Shehbaz Sharif’s wife, Nusrat Shehbaz, proclaimed offender in a money laundering case.

Shehbaz Sharif and his family are facing a NAB inquiry for laundering money and holding assets beyond means.

Nusrat filed a petition seeking exemption from appearance before the court, which was turned down Tuesday.

Judge Jawad ul Hassan ordered the National Accountability Bureau to provide a record of moveable and immoveable properties owned by her.

He ordered Shehbaz, his son Hamza, and other accused to appear before the court and adjourned the hearing until December 12.