Shehbaz Sharif’s wife declared proclaimed offender in money laundering case

Orders Shehbaz, others to appear before it

Posted: Dec 8, 2020
Photo: File - AFP

An accountability court in Lahore declared on Tuesday Shehbaz Sharif’s wife, Nusrat Shehbaz, proclaimed offender in a money laundering case.

Shehbaz Sharif and his family are facing a NAB inquiry for laundering money and holding assets beyond means.

Nusrat filed a petition seeking exemption from appearance before the court, which was turned down Tuesday.

Judge Jawad ul Hassan ordered the National Accountability Bureau to provide a record of moveable and immoveable properties owned by her.

He ordered Shehbaz, his son Hamza, and other accused to appear before the court and adjourned the hearing until December 12.

