Rafique calls PDM Lahore rally important step towards govt’s removal

Says PTI has imposed fascism in the name of democracy

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Pakistan Democratic Movement, an alliance of 11 opposition parties, has announced an anti-government rally in Lahore on December 13. However, the city administration has denied them permission, citing a spike in the number of coronavirus infections.

Rafique, who spent months in NAB’s custody over corruption allegations, said the incumbent government has imposed fascism in the country in the name of democracy.

The government has not done anything except telling lies, leveling allegations and putting opponents in jail, the PML-N leader said.

The opposition has tolerated PM Khan’s government for over two years but it has failed to deliver, he added.

Rafique warned the government against preventing opposition rallies, saying that the people of Lahore would remove every barrier in their way.