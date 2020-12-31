Thursday, December 31, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Pakistan

PTI leader, two sons killed in Nowshera gun attack: police

Their guard was killed in the attack too

Posted: Dec 31, 2020
Posted: Dec 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
File photo

Four people, including a PTI leader and his two sons, were killed in a gun attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Nowshera city, the police said Thursday.

PTI leader Khalid Khan, his sons Yasir and Naveed, and his security guard were killed in the Hakeemabad area, according to the police.

They were on their way home when unidentified men targeted them near Kati Khail Chowk, a senior police official told SAMAA TV.

The police have lodged an FIR over the killings. They said an old enmity was the motive behind the murders.

KP Murder nowshera PTI
 
Tell us what you think:

