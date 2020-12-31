PTI leader, two sons killed in Nowshera gun attack: police

Four people, including a PTI leader and his two sons, were killed in a gun attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Nowshera city, the police said Thursday.

PTI leader Khalid Khan, his sons Yasir and Naveed, and his security guard were killed in the Hakeemabad area, according to the police.

They were on their way home when unidentified men targeted them near Kati Khail Chowk, a senior police official told SAMAA TV.

The police have lodged an FIR over the killings. They said an old enmity was the motive behind the murders.