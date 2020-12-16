Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
PPP opposes govt decision to hold Senate election in February

Party leaders say govt can't decide the election schedule

SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
PPP opposes govt decision to hold Senate election in February

Photo: File

The Pakistan Peoples Party has opposed the government’s decision to hold the Senate elections in February 2021, instead of March.

The decision was made by the federal cabinet Tuesday. The Senate election will also be held through the show of hands, instead of a secret ballot, it decided.

Raza Rabbani termed the government’s decision to hold the election in February “unconstitutional”.

“No party has the authority to decide when the Senate election will be held,” Rabbani said while speaking to SAMAA TV.

“The election commission is an independent institution and it has this authority.”

Sherry Rehman said a dangerous turn lies ahead for the country. The parliament has been dishonoured in just two and a half years, she lamented.

“They do not consider the constitution anything,” Rehman said of the government. “The government wants to impose a daku raaj on the entire country.”

She said the government was nervous after the Lahore rally, which is why it is trying to change the Senate election schedule.

Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called the cabinet “ignorant”. The government was sabotaging the constitution, he said.

Election PPP senate
 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
