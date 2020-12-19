Police tear-gas protesting teachers heading towards PM Khan’s Islamabad residence

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The teachers from the Punjab province were protesting the government's failure to appoint them on a permanent basis.

The Punjab government appointed 11,000 teachers on a contractual basis in 2014. A few of them were later appointed permanently, but a large number of them remain in limbo.

On Saturday, the protesting teachers decided to go to PM Khan's residence in Bani Gala. The police sealed the road leading to the premier's residence and tear-gassed the protesters.

But the protesters didn't disperse. They say they would go to the premier's residence to record their protest at any cost.

The Punjab government is not willing to listen to their demands so they want to bring the matter in PM Khan's notice, the protesters say.

No government functionary has yet held any talks with the protesters.