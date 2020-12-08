Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
HOME > Pakistan

Police official among four booked for raping two Larkana girls

They kept blackmailing the girls for months

Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

A policeman was among four suspects booked for gang-raping two young girls in Larkana, SAMAA TV learnt Tuesday.

The suspects, including an assistant sub-inspector, gang-raped the girls and blackmailed them for months after filming the incident, according to the FIR.

The police lodged the case on the complaint of the father of one of the survivors. Both girls are first-year students.

Relatives of the survivors also staged on Tuesday a sit-in on Larkana’s SP Chowk against the police’s failure to arrest the perpetrators.

