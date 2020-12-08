Police official among four booked for raping two Larkana girls

A policeman was among four suspects booked for gang-raping two young girls in Larkana, SAMAA TV learnt Tuesday.

The suspects, including an assistant sub-inspector, gang-raped the girls and blackmailed them for months after filming the incident, according to the FIR.

The police lodged the case on the complaint of the father of one of the survivors. Both girls are first-year students.

Relatives of the survivors also staged on Tuesday a sit-in on Larkana’s SP Chowk against the police’s failure to arrest the perpetrators.