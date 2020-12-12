Saturday, December 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Pakistan

Police bust Parachinar gang ahead of planned Karachi bank robberies

The gang had its members recruited as security guards

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The Sindh police have busted a gang of dacoits who were planning to rob two banks in Karachi.

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Specialized Investigation Unit set up a picket on the Super Highway near Karachi late Friday night.

They signalled a white SUV to pull over but the passengers fired gunshots at the law enforcers, an SIU spokesperson said. The police rounded up seven suspects after the encounter.

The suspects were coming from Parachinar to rob two banks in Karachi's Malir and Gulistan-e-Jauhar areas, according to the SIU spokesperson.

They had two of their accomplices recruited as security guards at the banks. The guards would work the graveyard shifts and provide details of lockers to the gang members.

The gang has already committed bank robberies in Karachi, Lahore, Kohat and Parachinar. They were to rob the banks in Malir and Gulistan-e-Jauhar during Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The police seized firearms, hand grenades and 10kg drugs from the suspects. They were being further investigated.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ABAD, Karachi, Pakistan, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, housing societies, housing projects, housing schemes, PM Imran Khan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi's temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Karachi’s temperature could drop to 3 degrees this winter
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Master Changan Motors launch sedan Alsvin without revealing price
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Video: Maryam hit on head with a stick in Lahore
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Government discontinues Rs25,000 prize bonds
Lahore's Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Lahore’s Butt Karahi sealed for allowing Maryam to dine in
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Hyundai to launch Elantra and Sonata in Pakistan
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Karachi: Three Do Darya restaurants sealed over SOP violations
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister's dholki
Watch Aima Baig dance her heart out at sister’s dholki
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants 'Go Nawaz Go' at rally
Video: PML-N leader mistakenly chants ‘Go Nawaz Go’ at rally
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
Businessman Siraj Qasim Teli passes away in Dubai
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.