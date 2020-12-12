Police bust Parachinar gang ahead of planned Karachi bank robberies

The gang had its members recruited as security guards

Acting on a tip-off, officials of the Specialized Investigation Unit set up a picket on the Super Highway near Karachi late Friday night.

They signalled a white SUV to pull over but the passengers fired gunshots at the law enforcers, an SIU spokesperson said. The police rounded up seven suspects after the encounter.

The suspects were coming from Parachinar to rob two banks in Karachi's Malir and Gulistan-e-Jauhar areas, according to the SIU spokesperson.

They had two of their accomplices recruited as security guards at the banks. The guards would work the graveyard shifts and provide details of lockers to the gang members.

The gang has already committed bank robberies in Karachi, Lahore, Kohat and Parachinar. They were to rob the banks in Malir and Gulistan-e-Jauhar during Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The police seized firearms, hand grenades and 10kg drugs from the suspects. They were being further investigated.