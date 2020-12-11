PML-N’s Captain Safdar approaches IHC for foolproof security

PML-N member Captain (retired) Safdar Awan has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court requesting foolproof security in view of recent incidents that he says jeopardized his safety.

The petition requests that the court tell police chiefs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad to provide him security.

Safdar, who is the husband of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, said that he was assaulted while on his way to the National Accountability Bureau’s office and arrested in Karachi from a hotel room by “unknown forces”. The arrest was a violation of basic rights, he said.

Safdar was arrested on October 19 for sloganeering at Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum, but granted bail by a court after 12 hours. Safdar and Maryam were in Karachi to attend the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally.

He said the interior ministry has repeatedly said that the PDM leaders face threats. It is the ministry’s responsibility to provide security, he said.

The National Counter Terrorism Authority warned on Friday that the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan could attack Minar-e-Pakistan when the Pakistan Democratic Movement holds its rally there on December 13.